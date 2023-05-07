Columns
An archive of all columns, both running and extinct, that Vittles has ever run. All columns are paywalled: to view them, please subscribe.
The Hater
The Hater is a column dedicated to the art of hating. Each week, a different writer examines something they hate, or observes a trend of hating in the British food world.
The TV Food Man, by Ruby Tandoh
Everybody Hates Norman’s, by Tom Usher
Rich People Peasantcore, by Sheena Patel
Gatekeeping Pubs, by Jimmy McIntosh
The Gallery Dinner, by Phoebe Cripps
STREETFOOZ and other atrocities, by Katie Mulkowski
Why I hate American talking about tacos in London, by Chloe-Rose Crabtree
Cooking From Life
Cooking from Life is a mini-season of essays that defy idealised versions of cooking – a window into how food and kitchen-life works for different people in different parts of the world. Cooking as refusals, heritage, messiness, routine.
Urgent Tender Care, by Anuradha Roy
A prodigious attitude to cream, by Rosanna Mclaughlin
Why is the thought of cooking so dreadful?, by Shon Faye
Finding my way to bannan fri, by Edna Bonhomme
Maintaining a private cult, by Sam Dolbear
A preservation of summer pulled into winter, by Séan Hewitt
A map of her mouth: offerings to my daughter, by Jessica J. Lee
The glamour of having crepes on hand, by Marlowe Granados
How to eat an orange, by Vijeta Kumar
Soaking up the juicy morsels of our lives, by Claire-Louise Bennett
The Friday Slot
An opinion column about food and restaurants, by Jonathan Nunn
The State of British Restaurant Criticism, part 1
The State of British Restaurant Criticism, part 2
The Sohofication of Restaurants
How Elephant and Castle’s diversity was co-opted
Gastrogeography — On Jonathan Gold, Iain Sinclair and Italo Calvino
A Tribute to Hung’s
Who Influences the Influencers?
How Pie and Mash Killed Itself
Food scams
The TikTok Chinatown
Do U Even Chapli Bro?
What Even Is A Kebab?
Five Takes on Fried Chicken
Blurred Lines — The Big Bang and Partition
In Praise of Long Breakfasts
The Salt Bae Economy
Peckham Through The Ages
London Eats Itself, London Plays Itself, London Feeds Itself
London Finds Itself
Grand Paris
A column by Jonathan Nunn about the changing relationship between Paris and its suburbs, told through architecture and the food of its various diaspora communities and neighbourhoods.
Grand Paris Part 1: Les Olympiades
Grand Paris Part 2: Lognes and Torcy
Grand Paris Part 3: Saint-Denis
Grand Paris Part 4: Le Perreux-sur-Marne
Incidental Eating
A column by Ruby Tandoh, examining a different site or place or landscape where eating and cooking takes place but where it is incidental to the experience; places that are not eating destinations but rely on the itinerant, impressionable hungers that we experience as we move through the world.
Incidental Eating: Shopping Centre Corn
Incidental Eating: Seaside Donuts
Incidental Eating: Soft Serve Vans
Incidental Eating: Restaurants as Living Rooms
Hidden in Plain Sight
A column by Yvonne Maxwell focusing on the stories, foodways, customs and traditions of the Black communities across the UK, as well as the global Black diaspora, ones that have been here for years and decades, in plain sight, yet are rarely written about.
Hidden in Plain Sight: Profiling the Restaurant
Hidden in Plain Sight: Brixton McDonalds
Hidden in Plain Sight: The Peckham Arcades
Hidden in Plain Sight: The Diasporic Christmas Menu
The 4th Meal
A column by Feroz Gajia dedicated to the greatest of culinary institutions: the pre-packaged snack.
The 4th Meal: The British Supermarket
The 4th Meal: Crunchy Snacks
Interviews
Long form interviews with chefs, food writers and thinkers, conducted by Jonathan Nunn (unless otherwise stated).
What is Halal Brunch? An interview with Feroz Gajia (Bake St)
What is London Pizza? An interview with Pam Yung (ASAP Pizza)
An interview with Faye Gomes (Kaieteur Kitchen)
An interview with Adejoké Bakare (Chishuru)
An interview with Brian Yazzie (conducted by Adrienne Katz Kennedy)
An interview with Manjit Kaur (conducted by Phoenix Andrews)
An interview with James Hansen (Eater London)
An interview with Collin Wallace (ZeroStoreFront)
An interview with Vaughn Tan (Vaughn Tan)
A Q&A with Jonathan Nunn on How To Eat Out
What is Greek Food? An interview on Greek Food with Alex Gkikas, Vasili’s Chamam and Dimitris Blachouras
An oral history of the UK Chowhound Board
An interview with Normah Abd Hamid (Normah’s)
A Q&A with Jonathan Nunn on How To Write
What is Kurdish Food? An interview with Melek Erdal
An interview on London’s food shops with Jenny Linford
The Full English
A podcast by Lewis Bassett and Forrest DLG about food and English national identity.
Episode 1: Breakfast
Episode 2: Sheep
Episode 3: Tea and Sugar
Episode 4: Factory Farms
Episode 5: Modern European
Episode 6: Fish Finger Bhorta