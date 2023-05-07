An archive of all columns, both running and extinct, that Vittles has ever run. All columns are paywalled: to view them, please subscribe.

The Hater

The Hater is a column dedicated to the art of hating. Each week, a different writer examines something they hate, or observes a trend of hating in the British food world.

The TV Food Man, by Ruby Tandoh

Everybody Hates Norman’s, by Tom Usher

Rich People Peasantcore, by Sheena Patel

Gatekeeping Pubs, by Jimmy McIntosh

The Gallery Dinner, by Phoebe Cripps

STREETFOOZ and other atrocities, by Katie Mulkowski

Why I hate American talking about tacos in London, by Chloe-Rose Crabtree

Cooking From Life

Cooking from Life is a mini-season of essays that defy idealised versions of cooking – a window into how food and kitchen-life works for different people in different parts of the world. Cooking as refusals, heritage, messiness, routine.

Urgent Tender Care, by Anuradha Roy

A prodigious attitude to cream, by Rosanna Mclaughlin

Why is the thought of cooking so dreadful?, by Shon Faye

Finding my way to bannan fri, by Edna Bonhomme

Maintaining a private cult, by Sam Dolbear

A preservation of summer pulled into winter, by Séan Hewitt

A map of her mouth: offerings to my daughter, by Jessica J. Lee

The glamour of having crepes on hand, by Marlowe Granados

How to eat an orange, by Vijeta Kumar

Soaking up the juicy morsels of our lives, by Claire-Louise Bennett

The Friday Slot

An opinion column about food and restaurants, by Jonathan Nunn

The State of British Restaurant Criticism, part 1

The State of British Restaurant Criticism, part 2

The Sohofication of Restaurants

How Elephant and Castle’s diversity was co-opted

Gastrogeography — On Jonathan Gold, Iain Sinclair and Italo Calvino

A Tribute to Hung’s

Who Influences the Influencers?

How Pie and Mash Killed Itself

Food scams

The TikTok Chinatown

Do U Even Chapli Bro?

What Even Is A Kebab?

Five Takes on Fried Chicken

Blurred Lines — The Big Bang and Partition

In Praise of Long Breakfasts

The Salt Bae Economy

Peckham Through The Ages

London Eats Itself, London Plays Itself, London Feeds Itself

London Finds Itself

Grand Paris

A column by Jonathan Nunn about the changing relationship between Paris and its suburbs, told through architecture and the food of its various diaspora communities and neighbourhoods.

Grand Paris Part 1: Les Olympiades

Grand Paris Part 2: Lognes and Torcy

Grand Paris Part 3: Saint-Denis

Grand Paris Part 4: Le Perreux-sur-Marne

Incidental Eating

A column by Ruby Tandoh, examining a different site or place or landscape where eating and cooking takes place but where it is incidental to the experience; places that are not eating destinations but rely on the itinerant, impressionable hungers that we experience as we move through the world.

Incidental Eating: Shopping Centre Corn

Incidental Eating: Seaside Donuts

Incidental Eating: Soft Serve Vans

Incidental Eating: Restaurants as Living Rooms

Hidden in Plain Sight

A column by Yvonne Maxwell focusing on the stories, foodways, customs and traditions of the Black communities across the UK, as well as the global Black diaspora, ones that have been here for years and decades, in plain sight, yet are rarely written about.

Hidden in Plain Sight: Profiling the Restaurant

Hidden in Plain Sight: Brixton McDonalds

Hidden in Plain Sight: The Peckham Arcades

Hidden in Plain Sight: The Diasporic Christmas Menu

The 4th Meal

A column by Feroz Gajia dedicated to the greatest of culinary institutions: the pre-packaged snack.

The 4th Meal: The British Supermarket

The 4th Meal: Crunchy Snacks

Interviews

Long form interviews with chefs, food writers and thinkers, conducted by Jonathan Nunn (unless otherwise stated).

What is Halal Brunch? An interview with Feroz Gajia (Bake St)

What is London Pizza? An interview with Pam Yung (ASAP Pizza)

An interview with Faye Gomes (Kaieteur Kitchen)

An interview with Adejoké Bakare (Chishuru)

An interview with Brian Yazzie (conducted by Adrienne Katz Kennedy)

An interview with Manjit Kaur (conducted by Phoenix Andrews)

An interview with James Hansen (Eater London)

An interview with Collin Wallace (ZeroStoreFront)

An interview with Vaughn Tan (Vaughn Tan)

A Q&A with Jonathan Nunn on How To Eat Out

What is Greek Food? An interview on Greek Food with Alex Gkikas, Vasili’s Chamam and Dimitris Blachouras

An oral history of the UK Chowhound Board

An interview with Normah Abd Hamid (Normah’s)

A Q&A with Jonathan Nunn on How To Write

What is Kurdish Food? An interview with Melek Erdal

An interview on London’s food shops with Jenny Linford

The Full English

A podcast by Lewis Bassett and Forrest DLG about food and English national identity.

Episode 1: Breakfast

Episode 2: Sheep

Episode 3: Tea and Sugar

Episode 4: Factory Farms

Episode 5: Modern European

Episode 6: Fish Finger Bhorta