Iterations
Cooking From Life
Cooking from Life is a mini-season of essays that defy idealised versions of cooking – a window into how food and kitchen-life works for different people in different parts of the world. Cooking as refusals, heritage, messiness, routine.
Urgent Tender Care, by Anuradha Roy
A prodigious attitude to cream, by Rosanna Mclaughlin
Why is the thought of cooking so dreadful?, by Shon Faye
Finding my way to bannan fri, by Edna Bonhomme
Maintaining a private cult, by Sam Dolbear
A preservation of summer pulled into winter, by Séan Hewitt
A map of her mouth: offerings to my daughter, by Jessica J. Lee
The glamour of having crepes on hand, by Marlowe Granados
How to eat an orange, by Vijeta Kumar
Soaking up the juicy morsels of our lives, by Claire-Louise Bennett
People of the Salt, by Gabrielle de la Puente
Salad, Schnitzel and Fake Meat, by Molly Pepper Steemson
Cooking against the theft of time, by Uzma Falak
Sex, HRT and lots of meat, by Sam Dolbear
Empanada Mutiny, by Kevin Vaughn
Cooking in Crip Time, by Hannah Turner
Vulnerability, Death and Dinner, by Nyla Ahmad
Eat, Play, Protest: A life with prawns, by Rajkamal M.
Three generations of French home cooking, by Orphée You