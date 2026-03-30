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Madeleine's avatar
Madeleine
9h

Loved this. I used to work with a lot of British Gujaratis, and they gave me a recipe for "Indian pasta" which is so tasty. I'm white but I love spicy food. The world is big enough for every take on cuisine, all of the dishes in the article sound delicious. Who cares if they're not authentic? Italians? Where do you think I learnt to add Marmite to bolognaise sauce from? At least it's not France, which I found the most committed to never changing anything.

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Ned Sedgwick's avatar
Ned Sedgwick
7hEdited

Brilliant article- I would say quickly though that Italian's are this snobby about their food with other White people too- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-RfHC91Ewc

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