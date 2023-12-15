Good morning and welcome back to Vittles Restaurants.

A note to all readers: next week, Jonathan and I will be having a conversation about the year 2023 — the best restaurants, highlights, lowlights, surprises, standout meals, horrific sandwiches, plus hopes and dreams for 2024.

When Jonathan came to me with the idea of Six of One, a natural evolution of Eater London’s 5 to Try column, which had been so successful in bringing new voices and unheralded restaurants to the fore over the years, it seemed like a no-brainer. Twice a month, we’d serve a hungry audience with a set of restaurant recommendations they were unlikely to find anywhere else, or at least find in any other publication. Early on, we decided to summarise a Six of One entry thus: we were letting Vittles readers in on a secret, which felt just about okay to share.

Now, more than six months on, with 96 recommendations from 47 writers, we’ve decided to present those restaurants as a full collection in map format, which subscribers can see below. We will continue to add to this on a fortnightly basis in the new year, when the column will return. We’d like to thank everyone who pitched – please continue to do so in January.

Before we sign off Six of One 2023, a very special thanks to all the writers who have made this column possible. Here they all are, in order of appearance: Sean Wyer, Jonathan Nunn, Isaac Rangaswami, Fatima Pabani, Angela Hui, Joel Hart, Mia Nazareno, Rohan Jones, Ciaran Thapar, Kate Ng, Rohan Jones, Alex Douglas, Sam Wilson, Katie Randall, Alice Kemp-Habib, Zahra Al Asaadi, Zayneb Al Asaadi, David Jesudason, Shekha Vyas, A.L. Noonan, Branca Lessa de Sá, Stephen Buranyi, Niamh McIntyre, Sejal Sukhadwala, Sharanya Deepak, Maazin Buhari, Jonas Rosales, Ned Sedgwick, Niranjana Ramesh, Nick Bramham, Hester van Hensbergen, Rebecca May Johnson, Tomé Morrissy-Swan, Samir Jeraj, Montague Ashley-Craig, Toyo Odetunde, Jill Russo, Gavin Cleaver, Ed Fenwick, Luke Pyenson, Kate Roselli, Yanyu Sun, Brigitte Andersen, Adrienne Katz Kennedy, Elaine Zhao, Bartolomeo Sala and Jago Rackham.

Six of One will return on Friday 12th January.

Thank you all again!

—Adam.

