Adopted Food
"If you build it, they will come." Words by Feroz Gajia, Tom Victor, Yvonne Maxwell and Jesse Bernard; Illustration by Natasha Phang-Lee
Good morning and welcome to Vittles Season 4: Hyper-Regionalism.
All contributors to Vittles are paid: the base rate this season is £400 for writers and £125 for illustrators. This is all made possible through user donations, either through Patreon or Substack. If you would prefer to make a one-off payment directly, or if you don’t have funds right now b…