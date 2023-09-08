Good morning and welcome back to Vittles Restaurants!

Tulsi, Maru's Bhajia House and the GOAT of all GOATS, by Jonathan Nunn

Taste is local. It is not centralised nor gatekept by a few people, but constantly made and remade by tongues; in friendly discussions, mock outrage, arguments with your mum, in the pub, in ice cream parlours, on sofas, in the backs of Ubers. Currently, the best place to assess taste and its attendant physical form, quality, isn’t in books, or printed newspapers and journals, but in culturally and locally specific Facebook groups. Want to discuss the minutiae of Bow’s halal burgers? There’s a group for that. Want to know where the best crispy bhajia is made? Then you best believe you should be consulting Facebook groups of north-west London’s Indian uncles. The only reason I still willingly give my private information and teenage nightclub photos to Meta is because, across dozens of specialist groups, it’s the one arena where you can witness debates – on biryani, naga wings and regional variations of laksa – conducted with the same intensity of an Athenian symposium.

Take this judgement from R.K. in a group mainly dedicated to ranking mixed grills, which is more persuasive than the combined consensus of all seven UK restaurant critics, the two blokes from Topjaw and the “if you can’t take a date, take a mate” guy put together:

“Just had them Tulsi Bhajia and OH MY GOD. Seriously another next level now! “Muhammad Ali is a G.O.A.T. “Lionel Messi is a G.O.A.T. “But TULSI is ‘THE’ true G.O.A.T. of ALL G.O.A.Ts”

To understand why Tulsi’s crispy bhajia are such a big deal, it’s worth going back to the beginning.

It starts at a Gujarati shop called Maru’s in my mother’s birthplace of Nairobi. Maru’s wasn’t the first place to make bhajia from potatoes, but perhaps it was the first to make them in a specific way: thin slices cut across the face of the potato, about the size and width of a Pringle, not dipped but carefully brushed with a gently spiced gram flour batter, so the outside is crisp but the inside stays fluffy. The bhajia – soon to be given the epithet “crispy”, because that’s what they were – became a huge success, so widely imitated that many would refer to them as “Maru bhajia” in homage. When Mr. Maru and his family left Nairobi for the UK in the late 1960s or early 70s, his apprentices took on the old shop while he established a Maru’s Bhajia House in Alperton, north-west London. This is an important piece of London history: a rare case where we have the original, not the copy.

Today, Maru’s is well-worn lore to any Gujju within 30 miles of Wembley. Zarina Muhammad, writer and co-creator of The White Pube, recalls how in the 1970s her mother used to meet her aunt and grandmother at Maru’s, a tetrahedral point between the school, factory and office they spent their days in, and eat crispy bhajia. People have travelled across London for these bhajia because they knew they were the best. These bhajia have catered weddings, been transported across the country in suitcases and eaten in situ, on the street, and in cars, not because it’s the best place to eat them but because, like with all the best chips, you want them sooner than is really comfortable to do so.

Them Tulsi bhajia

The problem is that, according to the Facebook uncles, Maru’s bhajia are no longer that good. Indeed, as Sejal Sukhadwala noted in a 2019 write-up of Tulsi for Eater London, the crispy bhajia at Maru’s have been surpassed. As it turns out, the family that owned Maru’s sold the business, and the recipe that had held them in good stead for so long is presumably no longer being followed to the letter. On my last two visits, looking at an unfinished box of mealy and over-fried potatoes, I was forced to agree with both Sukhadwala and the uncles.

Which brings me back to Tulsi, a tiny farsan (snack) shop in Queensbury owned by the Varsani family, who have run it since 2004 after buying it from the previous owner. It is made up almost entirely of a takeaway counter selling vegetarian snacks like dhokla, spring rolls, chora fari, samosas and penda, usually made by the parents in the morning and served by the next generation in the afternoon. I have opinions about all of these snacks, but they don’t matter: what matters is that the crispy bhajia are miraculous. Even though it’s what nearly everyone comes to Tulsi for, the tray of bhajia is always small and inconspicuous, being constantly refilled as each batch is made (people who care about details often phone up in advance to make sure they arrive in time for a fresh tray). If you catch them when they’re soon out of the fryer you can eat a small bag in the time it takes for you to cross the road.

Jay, one of the next generation, says although the recipe for the bhajia was created by his father, their quality is a collaborative effort, with each family member doing R&D to improve them. “We don’t believe in competition,” he tells me when I bring up other, lesser bhajia. “We only believe in competing with ourselves.” (This, by the way, is a sign of greatness). The collaboration extends to the customers, who prefer the bhajia fluffier and slightly less thin than Jay would have at home. The batter, pasted on in impressionistic bursts, is subtle almost to the point of being transparent: one minute you’ll be sitting there trying to pick out voices in the chorus – dried garlic, chilli, turmeric, fenugreek?, coriander – and the next you’re picking at battered scraps in an empty bag. There are two chutneys, one green and acidic, one red and spicy, but, like the best barbecue, these bhajia need no sauces. The correct way to buy them, as many do, is in a cardboard box the size you would need to move house – that way you can eat them at home, reheated or cold, the next day, with mayonnaise and chilli oil, on the side of another meal, or between two slices of bread. Yes, Tulsi’s bhajia make an elite chip butty.

While the uncles are debating the London crispy bhajia power rankings, I’d like to make a further case. There is a reluctance in the British media to accept that the very best things in this country may be made by people who do not look like them or they have never heard of; in areas of cities they’ve never visited but where the majority of people live. When these foods’ value is assessed, it is too often in terms of cheapness, convenience, some nebulous idea of ‘authenticity’ or, worse, it is assumed that their value is related only to it having just been ‘discovered’, thereby having a niche appeal. The thing that is rarely discussed is quality. To do this would be to admit that there are cultural and local ways of assessing quality that they might not be aware of, or mass-held tastes which challenge something they thought was gospel. I understand this insecurity. As Arsene Wenger said: everyone thinks they have the best food at home.

But these insecurities are those writers’ own. In his introduction to Nairn’s London, architecture writer Ian Nairn described such artificial distinctions of quality – the differences between high and low culture, between working class and aristocratic areas, between the centre and the periphery – as “tilting horses erected by paper men”, made by people who are unable or wilfully refuse to recognise the “golden thread of true quality”. That thread connects anything in this city that is made with care and skill, no matter where or by whom it is made. It connects the crispy bhajia at Tulsi with the other GOATs of all GOATs: the chips at Bouchon Racine or the pneumatic pommes souffle at The Ritz. I’ve eaten all three in the last year. Each one needed the same knowledge of quality and the requisite skill to pull it off. The fact that Tulsi’s bhajia are cut by hand, evenly enough to cook at the same rate but unevenly enough that the batter and oil clings to every nook, that they have somehow contrived to create battered chips that are as light as chiffon, perhaps makes them the most impressive of all. If you don’t agree with me, then that’s fine – I have half of north-west London, all the Gujarati caterers who secretly pass off the bhajia as their own, and a Facebook group of uncles to back me up. Besides, the debate is always half the fun.

Address Tulsi

225B Charlton Rd,

Queensbury, Harrow

HA3 9HU



