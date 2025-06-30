Vittles

Vittles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Timmerman's avatar
Lisa Timmerman
1h

It looks delicious!! And lovely that you were able to make & eat it with a friend ♥️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
F. Lawrence's avatar
F. Lawrence
6h

beautiful

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Vittles
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture