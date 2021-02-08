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kate middlestone's avatar
kate middlestone
Feb 5, 2022

Sadly, with this investment platform I have invested a large part of my savings of almost 200k.

It seems to be well over a few weeks, the portfolio looks profitable and they talk to you through many of their processes and invite you on webinars that look very professionally.

You will find that your credit card contains a backdated amount that is clearly built in when you register first.

Now, if you ask for more to test their good faith, they pretend they're so annoyed that you don't trust them.

I asked for $5000, a small amount still to be paid.

Email today saying cancelation of withdrawal due to trading activity I logged on to account to find balance is greatly reduced and they are now trading on it irresponsibly and generating lots of negative trades.

i immediately opened a case with[Thehackerspro.com] Who had been helping others came to my aid after i opened a case with them.. I got a fraction of my funds back, My expected returns is to be detached today...

I would surmise that any positive reviews are bogus.

Please do not trust them they are glib and well rehearsed sales/conmen.

If this review stops one person committing to them then I would be very glad.

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Debs's avatar
Debs
Feb 17, 2021

Really great piece. I would just add that the Gordian knot of state/charity/business has always been entangled in complex ways, though it has obvs transformed over the centuries. It was a real light bulb moment for me when I properly clocked that the first charity legislation was part of the Poor Laws - so the same system that created new obligations from the state to address poverty (along w new punishments) also formalised the charity sector which was meant to fill in the gaps (while officially being at arms length from the state). And of course the main provider of charitable poor relief was the church, which operated like a corporation in lots of ways. Of course there are big differences today, but I've found that history helpful for understanding the shifting boundaries between charity and politics today.

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