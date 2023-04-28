Good morning and welcome to Vittles Season 6: Food and the Arts. This is the last newsletter of Season 6. We will take a week’s break and be back with the pitching guide for Season 7 soon.

If you wish to receive the Monday newsletter for free weekly, or subscribe for £5 a month, please click below.

Back before WhatsApp, you really had to work to convince someone to come to your house for dinner. No one worked harder than the Roman poet and proto-shitposter Catullus, who turned a dinner invitation into his celebrated poem that starts ‘Cenabis bene, mi Fabulle, apud me’ – You will dine well my dear Fabullus, at mine – before revealing that the precondition is that Fabullus has to not just bring a bottle of Falernian natural wine from the cornershop, but also a pretty girl, banter and the entire meal. Catullus – alas! – has no money and no Ottolenghi cookbook, but he will provide the company that only true friendship can bring. Catullus’s mock invite, with its early twist, finds a companion across space and time in the work of the Arab poet Kushajim, whose poem ‘When Will You Come To Eat?’ also invites a friend to dinner but provides the entire meal in vivid Nigel Slater-esque couplets, towering dish on dish and building towards a final twist. Kushajim’s friend is lonely, you see, as solitary an eater as the narrators of the other three poems in today’s selection – Teemu Helle, Lee Jenny and Federico García Lorca – who all record a hunger for something more than food. I, myself, am often a solitary eater too, and I enjoy it – the personal ritual, the time taken to feed oneself. I have eaten Helle’s TV dinner, Lee’s corn soup, and watched boys eating brown bread like Lorca. I have rarely been Kushajim, though I am trying; he knows that all the details of a dinner you have invited someone to must be exactly right so that they forget them, like so many endless couplets, until all that is left is the fact of the invite itself, and of a solitude, momentarily, forgotten. JN

Thanks so much to Modern Poetry in Translation for initially publishing these poems. You can buy the latest issue on food here: https://modernpoetryintranslation.com/magazine/wrap-it-in-banana-leaves-the-food-focus/

When Will You Come to Eat?

Poem by Kushajim. Translated by Salma Harland from Classical Arabic



When will you come to eat?

The table has been set

And the chef has adorned it

How rain dresses gardens in marvels.

It is spread before us,

Heaped with delectable dishes:

A roasted kid

With ‘usban,

Garnished with minted legumes

And tarragon;

A plump-breasted pullet

That we selectively bred;

Grouse and chicken

Braised in a tagine;

Fried samosas

Overlapping with tardin;

Red-dyed eggs

Served with olives

Palm pollen like strings of pearls

Nestled in a jewellery box;

Open-faced sandwiches

Brushed with an oily relish

That whet and tempt

Every indulgent appetite

With bites like pearl shavings

Kneaded with ambergris

A sharp cheese

For a filling spread

An ornate knife

For cutting and slicing;

Vinegar that flares up noses

Even before it is unsealed;

Aubergine burani

That will enchant you;

Asparagus unlike any other —

And I know you have relished many;

Musk-scented lawzinaj

Doused with sugar;

Cooked wine that comes

In dastija jugs and bottles;

A dimple-chinned cupbearer

With voluptuous promise,

Fiery eyes

And honeyed words;

And a singer who coos like a turtle dove

sweet runes never heard before.

So why would a jilted lover

Far from his love’s abode

Rather drink himself out of his senses

Than come join us?

Share

On Mornings I Drink Corn Soup

Poem by Lee Jenny. Translated by Archana Madhavan from Korean



On mornings I drink corn soup I

need a table

so it may as well be a round and warm table and I

need a chair

so it may as well be a round and warm chair and I

need a bowl

so it may as well be a round and warm bowl and I

need a person

so it may as well be a round and warm person and

the corn kernels are yellow

kernels kernels kernels bob-bob-bobbing in the soup and

with every kernel I think of faces dead disappeared erased and

now they’re gone the kernels I eat

round and warm kernels I eat

there’s soup too the soup’s good too

the corn kernels are yellow

kernels kernels kernels please don’t spill

kernels kernels kernels spill and I’ll be sad

like a kernel I care about what I say

even now in the morning I write in my notepad a list of all the kernels

I ought to care for

how can I already know these kernels I’ve never once seen?

kernels kernels you can see the kernels

because you believe you can see the kernels

kernels kernels kernels corn kernels are yellow

round and warm kernels kernels kernels

I want to believe maybe I’ll see them some time

I do miss them a bit the kernels kernels kernels

Share

Saddle

Poem by Teemu Helle. Translated by Niina Pollari from Finnish



I opened the door and let in the darkness.

It collapsed on the couch,

lifted its feet on the table and sighed:

‘Got anything to eat’.

I took a plastic tray down from the fridge’s top shelf

and brought it to the living room, where the darkness

watched, enchanted, a documentary about horses.

I lifted the dome: light in a dessert dish.

The stale earth stank. The darkness

consumed light like a fallen apple

and bemoaned not understanding

how a horse could transport

such a heavy load with its skinny legs.

Share

August

Poem by Federico García Lorca. Translated by Yolanda Morató from Spanish



August.



Peach and sugar

Against the sunset,

An afternoon with the sun inside

like the stone in any fruit.



The ear of corn keeps

its yellow, hard grin intact.



August.



Boys eating

brown bread and rich moon.

Share

Credits