Vittles

Vittles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jakernory's avatar
Jakernory
1hEdited

I suspect that “people in hot countries eat spices for their anti-microbial effect” is as untrue as “people in medieval Britain drank small beer because it didn’t make you sick.”

Historical people were as clever/stupid as we are. But they had no grasp of microbiology and often thought illnesses were caused by imbalances of humours and vapours.

My hypothesis would be that people in hot countries ate spices because they are good and because they are more likely to grow nearby.

I think the idea that Europeans didn’t eat spices unless they were imported is misleading. We have caraway, various mushrooms, fennel, saffron (which may well have been exported eastwards), juniper etc.

There is also something to be said for waves of colonisation and trade in Asia and subsequently the new world spreading spices locally as well as further afield.

Vital spices in India, like eg hing, are still cultivated in Iran. Star anise is from china. Cumin probably Iran etc.

Anyway, team rice saver over here. The same people throwing rice away are probably eating meals crammed with toxic ingredients!

Reply
Share
Cheryl Queen of Markets's avatar
Cheryl Queen of Markets
9m

I have a theory that if people are suspicious of rice it's more likely to be because they don't know how to cook it.The piece on rice I wrote 2 years ago was a journey from easy cook American rice to soggy student rice, to Iranian flatmate rice & finally learning how to cook it well.

I don't know any 'white people' who live in fear of the grain but I do remember having it drummed into me when doing my catering training about leftover rice & other starches. Rice was in the spotlight because of the amount of surface area the bacteria could cover, with lots of little grains. Ditto cous cous. The FSA advice is to recook once only, and never to reheat rice from takaways as it may already have been reheated once. It would have been very useful for this article if the FSA had been approached for comment. I always reheat rice, store & freeze it. It's never wasted.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vittles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture