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Peter Wyeth's avatar
Peter Wyeth
7h

Such important work, such important publishing. Vittles just gets better and better. Respect.

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Jennifer Earle (Jen) 🍫🥐's avatar
Jennifer Earle (Jen) 🍫🥐
6h

Thanks for shining a light on this. They also know that the legal system is so overwhelmed and backed up that it's unlikely anything will ever happen to them. I get the need for protection of director's personal assets if a company fails but it feels wild to me that they're so reluctant to "pierce the corporate veil" (go after the directors personally) when there's such clear fraud and mismanagement. Once a conman realises this - as I've also experienced - they won't ever stop.

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