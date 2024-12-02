Good morning and welcome to Vittles. A quick reminder that from later today, we will have a new subscription rate of £7/month or £59 for the whole year (representing a 30% discount if you subscribe monthly). If you have been on the fence about whether to get a subscription, then today is the time to get one. Note: this price increase will not affect current subscribers.

Vittles Prints

Six new prints from Vittles, in collaboration with Sing Yun Lee and Michaël Protin

British-Chinese Takeaway Still Life, by Sing Yun Lee – A3 print, 297x420mm

When I first started Vittles almost five years (!) ago, I was so worried that no one would contribute any writing that I forgot to even consider that it might need visuals. Thankfully, I was soon emailed by illustrator Reena Makwana who made a crucial intervention, and within a few days we had put out our first ever article, by Coco Kwok, with Reena’s line drawing of a turnip. Since then, we’ve made it a priority for this newsletter to look beautiful.

Over the years, we’ve been lucky to work with dozens of incredibly talented illustrators and photographers, working across many different styles, who have each added something important to our aesthetic. Our current visual identity has been shaped most of all by Sing Yun Lee and Michaël Protin. Sing has been our lead illustrator for the last two years, and we’re constantly bowled over by her ability to match any essay to her array of different styles. Her often fantastical and intricate drawings, full of saturated colour and contrast, have animated some of our best writing. Mike’s kinetic and unmediated photos of food, so far away from the tweezered aesthetics of a lot of modern food photography, have brought London’s restaurants to life, and they’ve been a constant companion to my own reviews.

Three prints by Sing Yun Lee

So, for the first time, we have decided to make the jump from your inbox into your home, and offer a selection of our best illustrations and photos as art prints in collaboration with Sing and Mike. Each artist has three prints each. Sing’s offering comprises the hallucinatory salad of pale greens, golds and indigos she originally made for Amy Key’s How To Eat A Poem and a new, expanded version of the Rothko-esque stout illustration she made for Ana Kinsella’s article on Guinness. She has also made a completely new print that we have specially commissioned: a gorgeous British-Chinese Takeaway, painted in the manner of a Dutch still life. Mike’s photos are some of my own personal favourites: a Usual Suspects line up of dripping-fried fish on the counter at Molesey Fish Bar, roast meats hanging in the window at Wong Kei, and the nostalgic yellow-and-red bright lights of Wing Yip supermarket, from my most recent review of Reindeer Cafe.

Three prints by Michaël Protin

We will be expanding our selection of prints next year, but we hope that you find something here that you love. And if you’re still in a festive mood: it’s Vittles Gift Guide day tomorrow. JN

Buy Vittles Prints



Note: All prints are A3, measuring exactly 297x420mm, and come unframed. Sing Yun Lee’s illustrations are printed on thick 308gsm Hahnemuhle Photo Rag paper with a matt finish, and come as full bleed without borders. Michaël Protin’s photos are printed on 231gsm Fuji Crystal Matt paper with a satin finish, and come with (approx) a 2cm white border.

