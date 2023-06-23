Good morning and welcome back to Vittles Restaurants!

A Vittles subscription costs £5/month or £45/year. If you’ve been enjoying the writing then please consider subscribing to keep it running — it will give you access to the whole Vittles back catalogue — including Normal Country, London restaurant guides and all new columns.

1. Samak Seafood

All the fish.

The fish offerings of the region stretching from the Levant up to North Africa may be the lesser-known dishes of their respective cuisines for the average Londoner, but they aren’t new to the city for those who know where to look. During the recent heatwave I found myself transported to Alexandria, by way of Willesden, at Samak Seafood, an Egyptian restaurant on the (already stacked) High Road. From the outside you can see a window display of fresh fish and seafood above pictures of the cooked dishes on offer.

Don’t be deceived by the few tables at the front, keep walking through and you’ll find a large outside area at the back that celebrates all things Egyptian – from the usual Pharaohs to the legendary Umm Kalthoum and the new Egyptian King, Mohammed Salah. With dramatic Egyptian soaps playing on the TV, it feels like you’ve wandered into someone’s living room. I ordered the family platter with some modifications that truly humbled my overestimated Egyptian dialect language skills. Plates of tahini, shatta, salad, babaganouj and pickles were quickly laid out followed by the main course: a plate of fried cod, prawns, calamari and Sinjari seabass, butterflied and topped with tangy parsley, tomato, peppers, onions and carrots. You can order anything they have fried, grilled or oven baked; it’s often best to defer to the chef’s recommendation.

King Salah, right.

Samak has not yet been open a year but has already garnered an approving audience: among them, discerning 70-year-old Iraqi men gathering over white fish and black tea. Though they would never agree to see masgouf knocked off its prime spot, their repeat custom at least suggests the Alexandrian fish of the Egyptian is a worthy competitor. For everyone else, what are you waiting for? The revolution is coming and you can have it any way you want, served with chips, rice and salad. Zayneb Al Asaadi

164 High Rd, NW10 2PB