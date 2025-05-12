Vittles

Usha James
20h

I met a young group of Asian restaurateurs, who fought back against the possibility of awards for sale and creating a fairer system. They are called ARON Asian restaurant owners network. They go out of their way by supporting each other in a restaurant scene that is changing and has had many challenges since 2018. If you have time, I recommend having a chat with Rehan Uddin who absolutely buzzes with energy via ARON who has a restaurant in Torquay/Torbay called Indiyang a hybrid of Indian and Oriental cuisine. On another note I am gutted you never got a chance to come to Cornwall to visit me in my pub The Stag Hunt Inn in Ponsanooth, Cornwall when we ran it from 2007 to 2022. We didn't start as a Desi pub, but our curry nights garnered so much attention that it made business sense to serve them all week alongside our smaller pub menu. When we agreed to cook curries, I said I only knew how to cook the curries I cooked at home, so no madras or chicken tikka masala or grilled platters, just lots of home style curries with innovative dishes like keema nachos or Indian fish and chips which would be Oven roasted fillets of Spiced Mackerel with Bombay potatoes and horseraddish raita and beetroot chutney.

Damianrbrown@gmail.com
13h

Clifton’s was may fave. The erotic murals and we always met before the tear up with the BNP. RAR was founded there.

