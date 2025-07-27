As every parent and carer knows, the ways a restaurant can be ‘child friendly’ is as varied as the needs of the child (and the adult!) themselves. Some restaurants are simply set up to cater to families, like dimsum parlours where each baby is treated as if they’re visiting royalty. Some have particularly good changing facilities, or won’t roll their eyes when you ask to bring a pram in. Some are particularly good at changing menus in response to allergens; some have kids menus that offer fussy children some dignity.

Here is a London guide to 75 places, including multiple branches, of restaurants that cater well to children: from independents to chains. They are all useful for different situations, but what all of them share is a sense of hospitality that is responsive to the very specific needs of a hungry adult and even hungrier child.

You can find a link to the map at the bottom of the article

Contributors: TA – Tim Anderson, EA – Edwina Attlee, MA – MiMi Aye, HC – Holly Chaves, EC –Emily Chung, IC – Isobel Clarke, AC – Adam Coghlan, LG – Laura Goodman, RI – Rukmini Iyer, CJ – Cordelia Jenkins, SJS – Sam Johnson-Schlee, AKK – Adrienne Katz Kennedy, BLW– Bethan Lloyd-Worthington, LM – Lizzie Mabbott, RMJ – Rebecca May Johnson, MM – Marie Mitchell, IOC – Isabelle O’Carroll, MAS – Mohammed Ali Salha, OS – Olivia Sudjic, MT – Melissa Thompson, LT – Luke Turner, TV – Tamara Vos, KZ – Karla Zazueta, JN- Jonathan Nunn

Central

Café François

Café François is a relaxed, grown-up place to eat that magically welcomes children (and dogs), and a lovely antidote to the exceptional busyness of Borough Market. The service is excellent and there are frites galore, a stunning dessert counter and stylish baby-changing facilities. At lunchtime, it's full of mothers with remarkably well-behaved babies in prams and young children (mine behave themselves with the promise of a macaron for pudding; I behave in anticipation of a chocolate éclair). I love the courgette fries, gougères and rotisserie chicken. – RI

Cafe Murano

Cafe Murano in St James’s has a good-value kids’ menu (as do all three branches) that includes generously portioned homemade pasta or chicken Milanese and ice cream for £10. On arrival, staff will present your children with crayons and things to colour in, and will also indulgently check in on them (and you) through the course of the meal. My daughter’s three-year-old dignity was outraged when a waiter patted her head (it's the curls, they're too cute), but this was a small price to pay for truly excellent food in smart settings. Also, the baby-changing facilities are good. – RI