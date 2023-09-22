Good morning and welcome back to Vittles Restaurants!

There’s a Thin Line Between Heaven and Hell

The singular Ilocano pork cookery at Asian Harvest Butcher, by Jonathan Nunn

A balanced meal - igado, dinakdakan, afritada, pork broth, pinakbet

If you’re paying attention, you can’t miss Asian Harvest Butcher. If you walk the arc along the railway line through Shepherd’s Bush Market only looking for the usual signs of a restaurant, then perhaps it will pass you by. But even if you don’t spot the sun and three stars on the red-white-and-blue flag of the Philippines, you should still smell the acrid blowtorching of pig hair that ensures the double-fried preparation of the Filipino pork belly dish lechon kawali, here called bagnet, looks and tastes pristine. Inside this butcher’s shop you will encounter what is maybe the most single-minded menu in London. In 1909, the American industrialist and automobile tycoon Henry Ford famously told his board that “any customer can have a car painted any color that he wants so long as it is black”. In 2023, Ernesto Puzon of Asian Harvest Butcher is telling customers that they can have any dish they want, so long as it’s pork.

It is hard to think of any other food culture that has as many worthwhile pork dishes as the Philippines. My own introduction to them, like for many Londoners, was through the Catholic Church. When I was a child, my mother’s family would prop up the church hall bar and put on Goan dinners for the white British and Irish congregation, who must have received the dishes first with familiarity then bafflement. Instead of Indian curry house dishes, they were confronted with the Goan obsession for pork, offal and vinegar: sorpotel, made with pork meat, fat and liver, diced as finely as mirepoix; although Goa sausage, whose sour pungency in an unventilated room breaches several sub-clauses of the Geneva Convention, may have been considered a step too far. As my family got older, their energy diminished and new blood from the church took over: Filipinos. This time it was the Goans’ turn to eat with the same sense of familiarity and bafflement: pork, offal and vinegar still, but without the spice and with the addition of fish and shrimp sauces, along with an almost boundless capacity for sweetness. Church hall food became sugary adobo, pancit with pork belly and sticky longanisa sausages, the colour of a good lovebite – just in time for me to lose my faith.