Vittles

Vittles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Monsurah's avatar
Monsurah
Aug 29, 2020

Yaji making is culinary art. One thing I love about yaji is that it upgrades any food that it is paired with... I had a friend who would make rice and beans to be eaten with vegetable oil with fried onions and yaji. It was an awesome combination.

Reply
Share
Jake Tilson's avatar
Jake Tilson
Aug 10, 2020

Throwing in a quick comment here - I LOVE Yaji, and suya.

Suya Spot in Peckham used to operate out of what looked like a caravan in a vacant lot on the Peckham Road which is now Hollywood Nail Supply. The dried chilli mix shaken over the grilled goat would take your breath away. I had to asked twice to make sure I really wanted the hot spice, eventually I became a regular.

Something I really I miss is that it was served on newsprint and even the occasional newspaper.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Vittles and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vittles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture