Kuih here are a speciality.

Every Sunday felt the same. At least that’s what I remember about going to Whiteleys Shopping Centre in Queensway at the end of every week. Like a lot of not-quite-first-generation families, Sunday was the one day when our parents took a break from the hustle and hassle of looking after three kids. During the late ’90s, we’d go to the same McDonald’s in Whiteleys, where my parents would meet their friends and order us a McChicken Sandwich meal before setting us loose to terrorise the shopkeepers one floor at a time.

Once the novelty of our escapades had worn off, we were hastily shepherded up Queensway towards Hyde Park. On the way, I lusted over the lacquered and tanned roast meats in the windows of the Chinese restaurants. My dad would tut ‘ack, haram’ under his Marlboro-scented breath. But that never put me off, it just delayed the inevitable. As I got older and returned to the area, I was finally able to visit Four Seasons for roast duck before hotstepping to Gold Mine for its all-day dim sum. It was a chance to experience the Queensway I got to know as a child, before the faces and shopfronts shifted and changed.

Cham, the kampung boy.

We now live in a new era and one of the cultural networks keeping the gastronomic history of the area alive is the Malaysian diaspora, which has made Queensway its own. Stretching from Putera Puteri on one end all the way up to Normah’s in Queensway Market on the other, you would be correct in thinking this locale is becoming a little KL in its own right. Still, my current favourite place to eat – for its obsessiveness and clarity of expression when it comes to classic Malaysian street foods – is also located on the uneven floors of Queensway Market, past the computer fixers and birdcages.

Nasi lemak bungkus.

It’s hard to call Cham Kampung Boy a restaurant. It’s more of a corner stall with scattered seating that often gets moved out of the way during Friday prayers. But the food that the titular Cham produces (mostly off-site, at home) stands out. For what it’s worth, Cham is indeed a Kampung Boy. Like the popular book and cartoon, he too hails from Malaysia’s northwestern Perak state. Cham is from the city Ipoh, but his is a journey that took in stints working for large American food companies across Singapore and Thailand before he landed in London. It’s a blessing that he did. Across four visits, I ate through his short menu and revelled in the attention to detail that lifted some of his star dishes from good to great.