Good morning and welcome to a food poetry special in collaboration with Magma poetry. The Hater column returns next week.

Vittles X Magma Poetry Special

This Monday’s newsletter is a collaboration with Magma poetry magazine’s 86th issue on the theme of FOOD, edited by Ella Frears and Sean Wai Keung. These poems were selected from the issue by Sharanya Deepak, Rebecca May Johnson, and Jonathan Nunn. For more exciting food poetry and prose, get a copy of Magma #86 here. The London launch will be happening on the 4th July at Malt Bar on Maltby Street, and Vittles editors Sharanya Deepak and Rebecca May Johnson will be in conversation at the event, alongside poetry readings. The Glasgow launch will be a potluck event at Mount Florida Books on the 13th July.

Crêpe / Mien Mui Jin

The tang of quartered tangerine

awakes the palate.

I take the fancy restaurant spoon

and cut into the crêpe

folded like thin, warm blankets

on a lazy Sunday morning.

The sauce it sits on,

buttery with a hint of liquor,

does not remind me of you.

It is the earthy sweetness

of pan-fried batter that hits home.

You have taught me

something simple, something

universal with eggs, flour,

sugar, and water. Afternoons

whiled away with plates

of broken, uneven pancakes.

Their Hokkien name,

something close to mien mui jin,

eludes my tongue.

It takes miles away from home

to know the appetite is its own country:

you never like me going abroad.

Yet, you always haunt the cites I live in,

cites you haven’t been to—

as I crush mint and dried peel

into a dollop of cream, I swallow

the sound of your name: 婆婆, 婆婆,

sorry if I have been a bad grandchild.

Tim Tim Cheng

Klaussie Williams: response to ‘Crêpe / Mien Mui Jin’ by Tim Tim Cheng

Almost Like Being in Love

The Swiss soufflé of the evening expanding into— possibly— night.

The prudent response is to retire homewards, to the skipping-rope of one’s bed.

I have never been one for a prudent response.

I have always been one for a prudent response.

My lies are like currants sprinkled through the yeasted dough of a confession.

A confession is formed by twisting a story into a spiral and pinching the ends shut.

The Swiss roll of the evening not holding its shape correctly.

It might collapse into a semi-rectangular mass (like a bed). Nowadays new mattresses arrive rolled up in a bag, like the truth.

When they spring open, that’s when the lies get in.

My lies might be the cream in a Swiss roll holding the sponge of truth together.

The Swiss steak of the evening slowly braising in its own sauce.

The layers of the steak are bookends holding the feelings in.

Once a sauce sets, the feelings can’t be changed.

It’s not like a confession where I can make it fit into any old bed.

My thoughts are the miniature pearl onions swimming in a sauce of lies.

The Swiss cheese of the evening melting partially into night.

A rectangular slice of time lying atop an open-faced sandwich.

The sandwich is the rest of the night, like the sandwich’s filling is my thoughts. Sometimes I lie awake in a bed like a trap waiting to be sprung.

The holes in a slice of time are where the truth oozes out.

Jane Yeh

Emulsion

While cooking Rebecca May Johnson’s recipe for kale, garlic, chilli and parmesan emulsion

1



Approaching the solstice, my body made no sound.

In the kitchen, kimchi fizzed alive in a jar.

to recover – to return / to regain / to make up for a loss

Outside, adolescent swans dropped dark-cloud feathers one by one into the pond.

2



Hints of burnt sage / citrus peel scraped clean.

I pressed record.

I washed kale leaves in the sink, saved the pale green water to feed the prayer plant.

to be recovered – to be well again / to be re-discovered / unlost

The winter light would not be caught, could not be melted in a bowl.

3



Rebecca’s recipe instructs me to keep tossing the pan, to not stop moving.

This is how the emulsion occurs –

The constant pulling motion of my arms and hips against the counter while the tap drips.

recovery – a return to a normal state / the process of regaining control /

(in swimming) the act of returning the arm or leg to begin a new stroke

My worries disperse in slow motion, splintering outwards in the shape of a star.

4

I listened back. Butter softens, froths in a pot.

A drawer opens / a border seals itself.

An oceanic sunrise / a panful of green.

recoverable – (of something lost) able to be retrieved / (of an energy source)

extracted economically from the earth

In the recording I begin to hear myself – the liquid soundscape of my body –

I stir and stir.

Nina Mingya Powles

Klaussie Williams: response to ‘Emulsion’ by Nina Mingya Powles

How to Win Best Courgette

Long before she was my grandmother

Celia loved a horse.

She rode her bicycle to visit the horse –

a famous horse as big as a shed.

She petted its nose, inspected its nostrils,

felt the twin snorty blasts.

She couldn’t ride it; she fed it apples.

She liked the crashing sound as the teeth came down

on the flesh and the juice.

Celia could lie, if a lie were needed.

She could steal an apple from its pantry nest,

avoid her father.

I never saw her near a horse myself,

only once in a field where a horse had been,

putting her blade through the crust of its dung,

opening the green interior.

Juliet Antill

POULTRY ANATOMY

The preparation started days before the operation.

My mother supplied anatomical plates,

divided the work into four.

We used lancets, knives, aluminium basins,

secateurs, copper cauldrons,

childbirth instruments.

We remained confined in the basement

for three days like alchemists

preparing their potions.

I.

I learned what to remove, where

to make an incision, what to do if a knife slips.

I rehearsed and calculated how to remove the liver.

My mother assisted me for my first time:

I incised the lower part, separated meat from flesh,

used the secateurs to break the thoracic cage

and practise a whimsical caesarean.

After the extraction, I removed the veins from the lobes.

I became a surgeon for Christmas dinners.

II.

My mother sectioned the head and the base

of the neck with a cleaver, removed the trachea,

vertebrae, and the corn seeds pouring from

the oesophagus like a broken pearl necklace.

She filled the neck with a stuffing made up of

breadcrumbs, eggs, minced duck meat and shallots.

She rolled back the neck’s skin and sewed it

like a needlewoman working on a mat.

My mother used to sell foie gras in supermarkets.

She often recalls the customer who refused to buy

Eastern European foie gras because she feared

transportation would stress the ducks.

III.

My grandmother was assigned to clean the gizzards.

She was always assigned to clean things up:

giblets, children, incontinent elderly people

– all the thankless tasks others didn’t want to complete.

Before the men became cursed and died,

she used to wash the hearts

her husband cooked in duck fat

like a wizard intending them for dark magic.

IV.

The meat must stay covered with coarse salt

to drain the water for forty-eight hours.

My cousin chops pieces of skin,

minces the meat left over

to make chichons,

a very salty duck pâté.

The smell of fat permeates the basement.

She uses salt to purify the place, to heal wounds.

Julie Irigaray

Klaussie Williams: response to ‘Poultry Anatomy’ by Julie Irigaray

Handover

Joan: food preferences:

notes to live-in carer, February 2021

Lunches, small portions. Mum likes especially:

Egg and chips

Bacon

Lamb steaks

Cauliflower cheese

Steak pie and other ready meals

Salmon

Smoked haddock, poached in milk

Chicken in all forms

Beef casserole

Cottage pie

Shepherd’s pie

Pie from the bakers on the Broadway shops

Roast dinners of any kind

Pork steaks

Chipolatas

Jacket potatoes with baked beans and or bacon

Little gem lettuce

Tomatoes

Doesn't eat desserts but sometimes will have ice cream

Has gone off chocolate but like spoiled sweets and fruit jellies. No toffees. Sometimes has a cake, a jam doughnut, fruit scone, iced bun or custard tart around 4 o'clock. And I offer her a cup of tea then, but she doesn't often want one.

Mum gets very dry lips, she has a chapstick on her trolley

Penelope Shuttle

