Just a quick message from us today. Like the French, we have decided to sack off August and take a holiday. Unlike the French, we have no houses in the Auvergne to escape to, so it’s only going to be a two week hiatus. During this time we will not be running Cooking from Life or The Hater, but we will be commissioning more columns for the second half of our inter-season break, before starting Season 7 in the autumn.

In the meantime, we have created a new archive of Vittles work so you can easily navigate the 350 or so articles we’ve published since we started in March 2020, from Season 1 to Season 6, plus all our past and present columns and London restaurant writing. It can be found under our new domain name www.vittlesmagazine.com and is split up into Seasons, Columns, Normal Country and Vittles Restaurants. We hope that you enjoy trawling through the archive, especially those who have only been subscribers for a short time!

Vittles Restaurants will continue as normal, and we will be back with a new review this Friday.