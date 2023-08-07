A new Vittles archive
And a short break from us
Just a quick message from us today. Like the French, we have decided to sack off August and take a holiday. Unlike the French, we have no houses in the Auvergne to escape to, so it’s only going to be a two week hiatus. During this time we will not be running Cooking from Life or The Hater, but we will be commissioning more columns for the second half of our inter-season break, before starting Season 7 in the autumn.
In the meantime, we have created a new archive of Vittles work so you can easily navigate the 350 or so articles we’ve published since we started in March 2020, from Season 1 to Season 6, plus all our past and present columns and London restaurant writing. It can be found under our new domain name www.vittlesmagazine.com and is split up into Seasons, Columns, Normal Country and Vittles Restaurants. We hope that you enjoy trawling through the archive, especially those who have only been subscribers for a short time!
Vittles Restaurants will continue as normal, and we will be back with a new review this Friday.
All paid-subscribers have access to the back catalogue of paywalled articles. A subscription costs £5/month or £45 for a whole year. If you wish to receive the newsletter for free, or wish to access all paid articles, please click below. You can also follow Vittles on Twitter and Instagram. Thank you so much for your support!
An archive of all past Vittles Seasons.
Season 1 — The Pandemic
Season 2 — Food and Cities
Season 2.5 — Iterations
Season 3 — You and I Eat Differently
Season 4 — Hyperregionalism
Season 5 — Food Production
Season 6 — Food and The Arts
Cooking From Life
Urgent Tender Care, by Anuradha Roy
A prodigious attitude to cream, by Rosanna Mclaughlin
Why is the thought of cooking so dreadful?, by Shon Faye
Finding my way to bannan fri, by Edna Bonhomme
Maintaining a private cult, by Sam Dolbear
A preservation of summer pulled into winter, by Séan Hewitt
A map of her mouth: offerings to my daughter, by Jessica J. Lee
The glamour of having crepes on hand, by Marlowe Granados
How to eat an orange, by Vijeta Kumar
Soaking up the juicy morsels of our lives, by Claire-Louise Bennett
People of the Salt, by Gabrielle de la Puente
The Hater
The TV Food Man, by Ruby Tandoh
Everybody Hates Norman’s, by Tom Usher
Rich People Peasantcore, by Sheena Patel
Gatekeeping Pubs, by Jimmy McIntosh
The Gallery Dinner, by Phoebe Cripps
STREETFOODZ and other atrocities, by Katie Mulkowski
Why I hate American talking about tacos in London, by Chloe-Rose Crabtree
Against Curation, by Jonathan Nunn
An archive of all Vittles columns
Incidental Eating, by Ruby Tandoh
Hidden in Plain Sight by Yvonne Maxwell
The 4th Meal, by Feroz Gajia
Grand Paris, by Jonathan Nunn
The Friday Slot, by Jonathan Nunn
Interviews
The Full English, by Lewis Bassett and Forest DLG
An archive of Vittles Restaurants
Reviews
Six of One
London Restaurant Guides
Ice Cream
Walks
Other City Guides
An archive of Normal Country
Credits
Vittles is edited by Rebecca May Johnson, Sharanya Deepak and Jonathan Nunn, and proofed and subedited by Sophie Whitehead.
Vittles Restaurants is a publication from Vittles dedicated to restaurant guides, reviews, and recommendations, edited by Adam Coghlan and Jonathan Nunn, and proofed and subedited by Liz Tray