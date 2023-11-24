Singaporean-style chilli crab with deep-fried buns at Orchid House, inside Bang Bang Oriental food hall.

Orchid House

Arriving in suburban Colindale at its giant food hall is what I imagine arriving in Las Vegas must feel like: when you’ve been driving through a desert to suddenly see the dazzling ‘WELCOME TO VEGAS’ sign – or in this case ‘BANG BANG ORIENTAL’ in glowing neon lights. Walking up the significant number of steps to enter the sprawling building conjures feelings of a pilgrimage, as you push through the sleek glass doors to London’s Asian food mecca. While the food court contains 25 different vendors – spanning Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Thai and more – I opt for Orchid House, whose menu is a melting pot of Singaporean-Malaysian classics, including the Singaporean-style chilli crab with deep-fried buns.



This legendary dish is a household name: the regal crab sits on a raised throne, surrounded by a moat of the most deliciously sweet and complex sauce, with a hint of sourness and a slight chilli kick adding extraordinary depth of flavour. As with any crab experience, though, to quote Britney Spears, you “better work, bitch” – as its high shell-to-meat ratio means it’s not for lazy eaters. The deep-fried buns are an essential accompaniment, with their crispy exterior providing a satisfying crunch. Once inside, the soft, doughy interior lends the perfect canvas to mop up the sauce, which gets its unique balance of umami and sweetness from shrimp paste, crab tomalley and, perhaps surprisingly, ketchup.

A word of warning: the crab innards, due to their concentrated savoury taste and chewy texture, may not be for everyone. If that’s the case, other delicious dishes to try include the sambal pork fried rice, which features a moreish, salty wok hei, and the fried chicken wings with salted egg yolk, where the chef finishes the dish by drizzling over a sauce made with melted butter. Elaine Zhao

First Floor, F9 Unit C, 399 Edgware Rd, NW9 0FH

