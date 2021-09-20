A tour of Britain's regional bakeries
Tottenham cake, gypsy tarts, parkin, Scotch pies, London cheesecake and more. Words by Gus Lobban; Illustration by Reena Makwana.
Good morning and welcome to Vittles Season 4: Hyper-Regionalism, especially to all new subscribers!
All contributors to Vittles are paid: the base rate this season is £400 for writers and £125 for illustrators. This is all made possible through user donations, either through Patreon or Substack. If you would prefer to make a one-off payment directly, or …