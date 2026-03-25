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Edward Wood's avatar
Edward Wood
19h

Thank you for drawing attention to this. Is there a campaign or petition we can get involved with?

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Maz's avatar
Maz
18h

100% why would we need an aldi in brixton, there's two sainsburys, a new shitty tesco (where the costa used to be), the M&S (recently refurbished, has been in brixton since 1920), the big tesco, the small tesco in the petrol station, iceland, and the amazing market and a bunch of other small independent shops. Also lidl is very close in stockwell.

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