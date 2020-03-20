Vittles – a food and culture magazine

Vittles is a food and culture magazine based in the UK and India. At Vittles, we think about food as economy, class, inheritance, and political agency, rather than just a dish on a table. We publish essays about all aspects of food culture, from deep dives to polemics, from personal essays to reported journalism, as well as restaurant recommendations, recipes, and reviews.

Masthead

Editors Jonathan Nunn, Sharanya Deepak, Rebecca May Johnson, Adam Coghlan and Odhran O’Donoghue



Lead Illustrator Sing Yun Lee

Lead Photographer Michaël Protin

Sub-editors Sophie Whitehead and Liz Tray

Recipe Testers Georgia Rudd and Tamara Vos

Publisher Jonathan Nunn

What we publish

Our regular essays – from writers across the UK and beyond – are free to access and published on Mondays.

Paid subscribers also get access to our restaurant, recipe and opinion features. Our restaurant features come out each Friday, usually alternating between Six of One – six London restaurant recommendations from six different writers – and full-length reviews, looking at the food, culture and social architecture of the city. All paid-subscribers also have access to the back catalogue of paywalled articles. A subscription costs £59 for a whole year, and you can subscribe here:

Writing for Vittles

Features and Reporting:

Memoir

The personal essay is not dead. That said, for a piece of food memoir to work for Vittles, it needs to stand out – to offer a distinct voice and point of view alongside thoughtful, lyrical writing. The Cooking from Life column is home to a lot of our personal writing – have a read through its archives.

Some particularly strong recent examples of memoir include:

Opinion/Acid Reflux

After a few issues at the tail end of last year, we have not published a new edition of our gossip/opinion column acid reflux in some time – our apologies! However, it is something we would love to continue – both in its regular form and with guest slots. If you have an issue you would like to write about, or if there is a trend in restaurants or food culture you want to interrogate critically, then this is the space to do it in. Some previous examples include Thom Eagle on serving bad customers, or Niloufar Haidari on the matcha boom.

On a related note, we would like to commission more short, critical opinion pieces this year (very much along the lines of our old column, The Hater). We are especially looking for pieces about the British hospitality industry written by people within the industry. If you’re a chef, front-of-house worker, KP, restaurant owner, producer, supplier or distributor and you have something you want to write about the industry that you can’t think of a home for, then please get in touch. Essays can be written anonymously if preferred.

Send your pitches with ‘PITCH’ in the subject line to vittlespitches@gmail.com by 30 June. We aim to reply to every single email, although due to the high volume of pitches, it can take up to six weeks for us to get back.

A note on South Asian Pitches

For pieces from the subcontinent, we are interested in thinking about food outside the domestic. We urge writers to pitch silly ideas about the messy, chaotic ways we live our lives in South Asia, or ideas that connect to themes of labour, industry, political surveillance, and manufacturing. Remember: we do not publish pieces about ‘heritage’ if they are solely associated with dominant-caste Hindu communities.

A note on London pitches

We are working on a special project this year which will take us back to the early days of Vittles and London Feeds Itself, focusing on the everyday and often unwritten about ways in which Londoners eat. We are particularly looking for stories about the people who feed Londoners: shopkeepers, distributors, wholesalers, importers, cooks (of all kinds, whether commercial, institutional or domestic), growers, foragers, or community networks (either physical or online), tips on people who grow or source ingredients that you cannot get elsewhere – things which are legendary among certain communities or neighbourhoods but don’t receive enough attention. If you have a strong story for a feature or profile, then please email us at vittleslondon@gmail.com. The deadline for this specific project is this week, Friday 19 June.

Vittles Restaurants

When we started Vittles Restaurants almost three years ago, we had a very simple mission statement: that over the next few years, we are going to make the way you eat tangibly better. Over the last three years, we’ve tried to cover the London restaurant ecosystem in its entirety, hoping to put restaurants and neighbourhoods in conversation with each other rather than covering them in silos. We hope to expand that coverage this year in different forms, not limited to any particular format. This year we’re looking to commission reported features, guest reviews, neighbourhood guides as well as interviews and opinion pieces from within the London restaurant industry. Along with recommending the best places to eat, we want to also explain the mechanics of how a city like London is fed, and who and what influences it.

Pitching is now open for pieces which fall into these categories. Below is a little more on what we’re looking for as well as a list of guides we’re opening for commission.

Reviews

We are looking to commission guest reviews on restaurants in London with an exceptional story, which go beyond merely recommending a place to eat. The review might shine a light on a particular phenomenon or trend in the city, or highlight a chef who is doing something out of step with the rest of the scene. Some examples might include Mei Bai’s review of Dong Yuan and its link to Chinese social media, or Dina Begum’s piece on Bangla City and its importance to the Bangladeshi community, or Jonathan Nunn’s essay/review on The Yellow Bittern and its position within the history of British food culture.

Interviews

Who are the people making the key decisions behind what we eat now in London? We’re looking to interview those who are influencing the way restaurants operate, look and feel, the decision-makers, the tastemakers, the people on the frontline of the labour market. Ask yourself the questions: why is this person interesting? What is interesting about what they are doing? Why should more people know more about them?

Some examples of interviews we’ve published before are Jonathan Nunn with Chitra Ramaswamy, and Adam Coghlan with Andy Hayler, as well as the Vittles Podcast.

Features

We aim to publish more reported features covering specific venues (places and neighbourhoods) that are critical to communities in London – the places that are at risk of closure, those pushed ever harder by the property market. We want to hear from those who are operating and sustaining them. In short, we care about places that really matter. Food and restaurants must be a part of the story, but it is never the whole story. We want to broaden the story to include the restaurant’s wider context: its people, place, and importance in the ecosystem, of not just hospitality but London culture itself.

Examples of previous restaurant features include Vitoria Croda on Brixton Plaza, Amel Mukhtar on Ridley Road, Gavin Cleaver on Plush N16, and Xiao Ma on Chinatown.

Neighbourhood guides

After our three lunch guides, which cover the areas of central London where many Londoners work, we want to expand our guides into neighbourhoods of London in Zones 2 and above, where many Londoners live. We are looking to commission deep dives into particular neighbourhoods from people who know an area intimately and have strong opinions on what is worthwhile and what isn’t. Rather than aimed at outsiders, these guides should be useful for other people who live in the area and simply want to know where to eat on a regular weekday without expending too much energy.

Single-subject guides

We are now commissioning guides for the rest of 2026. The main guide we are accepting pitches for is our Vegan Guide, which will not only cover vegan restaurants, but places serving the best vegan dishes in any restaurant in the city.

We are also looking to commission more single-subject guides from people obsessed about the execution of a single item of food and are willing to try every example available in order to find their ideal. If there is something you’re interested in – whether it’s pizza, tacos or banh mi – please let us know. Previous examples of deep-dive guides include Ruby Tandoh on ice cream, Gavin Cleaver on barbecue and Ed Fenwick on sandwiches.

Six of One

If you don’t have a long review or guide in you, then we are always looking for Six of Ones for our regular recommendation slot. A good Six of One should be like a recommendation you would give to a friend for a lesser-known restaurant that you’re on the verge of gatekeeping (but would rather not). You can find examples from across the history of Six of One, but the main thing is that the restaurant serves excellent food, rather than simply being obscure.

Send restaurant-related pitches with ‘PITCH’ in the subject line to vittlesrestaurants@gmail.com . We aim to reply to every single email, although due to the high volume of pitches, it can take up to six weeks for us to get back.

Rates

We aim to ensure that contributors to Vittles are paid fairly. The current rate for writing is £800 for a reported 2000-2500 word newsletter, £600 for 1500-2000 word opinion pieces or personal essays, £500 plus expenses for reviews, £100 for Six of Ones, or roughly 40p a word for smaller pieces. Higher rates for longer essays, or essays which involve more reporting, can be negotiated.

This is all made possible through user donations. All paid-subscribers have access to the back catalogue of paywalled articles. A subscription costs £7/month or £59 for a whole year. Subscribe here:

Magazine

Issue 2 of our print magazine can be bought via our website here.

You can find Issue 2 at the following stockists:

London

Artwords

The Broadway Bookshop

Cafe Vins

Cawley Studio

E5 Bakehouse

Good News

ICA

John Sandoe

Lala Books

London Review Bookshop

Magculture

Magma Mare St

Magma Covent Garden

Pages of Hackney

Quince Bakery

Rainbow News

Shreeji

South London Gallery

Tate Modern

The Store X

Tenderbooks

UK

Arnolfini Bristol

Colours May Vary Leeds

La Biblioteka Sheffield

Magalleria Bath

Print Culture Glasgow

Rare Mags Stockport

Rova Editions Bristol

Stack

Unique Magazines UK

Unitom Manchester

Europe

Athenaeum Amsterdam

News and Coffee Spain

Papercut Stockholm

Reading Room Milan

The Store X Berlin

US and Canada

Botanica Foods Los Angeles

Bold Fork Books Washington DC

Book Larder Washington DC

Casa Magazines New York

Chess Club Portland

The City Reader, Portland

Downtime Bakery Philadelphia

Good Egg Toronto

Heath Ceramics California

Issues Magazine Shop Toronto

Kitchen Arts & Letters New York

Mulberry Iconic Magazines New York

Now Serving Los Angeles

Skylight Los Angeles

Rest of World

Lamplight Books Auckland

The Affairs Circulation Taipei

Basheer Singapore

If you are interested in stocking us, please order via our distributor Antenne Books by emailing mia@antennebooks.com

You can also follow Vittles on Bluesky and Instagram.