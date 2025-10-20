Vittles

Vittles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jo's avatar
Jo
1d

This is shocking and thank you for not putting it behind a paywall.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lela London's avatar
Lela London
1d

Now, this is what Substack is for 🙏🏻💕🍽️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vittles
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture