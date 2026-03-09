Vittles

Lorna
1d

If Jamie Oliver has no enemies, I am dead. He is the embodiment of smug, middle-class condescension.

This is a great piece that sensitively explores the relationship between deprivation and diet. Nice to hear from the people who were publicly shamed.

Tom Knowles
1d

Articles like this are what makes Vittles such a good subscription. A brilliant read. And really terrible looking back at some of the stuff Jamie Oliver got away with saying, as well as how he clearly abandoned Rotherham as soon as the cameras stopped rolling.

