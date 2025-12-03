Good morning, and welcome to Vittles! Issue 2 of our print magazine is officially out this week – if you’ve received it, please let us know what you’ve been enjoying! You can buy Issue 2 - titled ‘Bad Food’ - on our website here, along with prints from our favourite illustrators and photographers. The magazine will also start to hit shops in the next few days too – you can find a full list of stockists around the world here. If you are a shop or restaurant and wish to stock Issue 2, then please get in touch with us, or our distributor Antenne Books at maxine@antennebooks.com or mia@antennebooks.com. And now for today’s piece – recipes to make the ingenious and delicious mushroom stroganoff focaccia dreamt up by Chloe-Rose Crabtree for the launch of Vittles’s first print magazine earlier this year.

When Bake Street, where I am head baker, was asked to make snacks for the launch party of Vittles Issue 1 earlier this year, I knew I had to include stroganoff on the menu. Jonathan had been lobbying us for a stroganoff burger special – a request we’d sadly had to reject, as it would have been just too messy to eat such a creamy, saucy dish from a takeaway box. However, I’m never one to pass up a chance to combine two unlikely dishes into one, so I decided that focaccia would instead be the perfect vessel for a mushroom stroganoff. The resulting bread is fluffy, with explosions of stroganoff sauce hiding in the dimpled dough.

Focaccia dough needs to rest for at least twenty-four hours before baking, and this recipe works best if the stroganoff is chilled before spreading it on top of your bread dough. I suggest making your dough and a large batch of stroganoff for dinner, then using the leftover stroganoff when baking your focaccia the next day. Whether you dip the focaccia into yet more stroganoff is up to you.