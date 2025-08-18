Vittles

User's avatar
Sue Sparks's avatar
Sue Sparks
12h

Great article. I lived in Hong Kong for some years and saw at close quarters the shameful treatment of domestic workers from the Philippines and Indonesia. And HK is in some respects better than the Gulf as there are legal protections and entitlements (often flouted though). Yet the resilience and cheerfulness of the workers is also noticeable in their gatherings on their one day off a week. They also have strong organisations which try to fight for their rights.

Amar's avatar
Amar
7h

Loved this write up, timely as I’m literally on my way to Earl’s Court on the district line! The link between the plight of Filipino domestic workers and food was brilliant.

