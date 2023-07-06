Watani Sheeryakh: the best ice cream in London
An interview with the makers of the best sheeryakh – and the best ice cream, full stop – in London. By Ruby Tandoh.
To read the rest of the London Ice Cream Guide – including a top 16 of London ice cream – please click here.
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