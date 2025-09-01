Vittles

Vittles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jakernory's avatar
Jakernory
1h

I loved this.

It echoes how I feel about London and why moving out (emigrating outside London) wasn’t as big a wrench as I thought it would be.

The city is full of ghosts for me. The spirits of dead and ex friends, dates I went on, relationships I was in, meals I ate, concerts I went to, exhibitions I saw, raves I sweated in and parties I went to, haunt every corner.

Some areas are totally unrecognisable. I don’t even know where Kensington Market was anymore.

Some areas are effectively pastiches of themselves - like Portabello or even, tragically, much of China Town.

Enough of the London I remember still exists to make trips there meaningful, but it is still an eerie feeling.

And of course in a city as huge, sprawling and diverse as London, there is always more to discover.

But my unbridled joy at the freedom I felt getting my first travel card at 11 is tempered by a sense of melancholy. Maybe this is just what getting old is like.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Vittles
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture