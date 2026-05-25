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Blown In's avatar
Blown In
3hEdited

My dog eats raw food with an 80:20 balance meat to vegetables, but I see this more as an extension of my own diet of eating unprocessed whole foods as much as possible. And whilst not Paleo, that argument, eating simply and naturally makes sense to me both for humans and animals.

As a south Londoner, she does also enjoy the odd discarded jollof rice too.

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Fiona Whittaker's avatar
Fiona Whittaker
4h

Absolutely fascinating! I don't have any pets but I love this kind of deep dive!

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