Six of One is a column dedicated to London restaurant recommendations. In each issue, six writers will share a restaurant, bakery, cafe or takeaway spot that they believe deserves to be better known. Today's Six of One recommendations are from Siqi Chong, Tommy Gilhooly, Yanyu Sun, Jonathan Nunn, Thea Everett, and Adam Coghlan.

Fished from the hotpot at Mailinda on the Isle of Dogs.

1. Mailinda

It is often said that how you get to know a culture is through its meals. Similarly, I believe that through sharing hotpot, you get to know someone's personality. Are they considerate? Do they cook only what they want to eat? Or do they cook and serve everyone else as well? Are they methodical in adding ingredients according to cooking time, or impatient, adding all ingredients in simultaneously, cooking times be damned? Hotpot to me is an intimate affair. More than a shared meal, it is a team endeavour that creates a delicious experience for everyone at the table.

Outside the welcoming Mailinda.

In Mailinda, a small neighbourhood restaurant, this social activity takes place in its various permutations surrounded by steam and the fragrance of chilli oil. It is located on the Isle of Dogs, which houses one of the highest concentrations of Chinese migrants in London, where within a one-mile radius there are four Chinese supermarkets and close to 30 Chinese restaurants.

Unlike most restaurants, which use induction or gas pots, Mailinda remains charmingly old-school, using copper pots heated with burning charcoal piled in its hollow chimney centre. Hotpot customers choose from a selection of soup bases and enjoy unlimited orders of ingredients during the course of a two-hour slot. The standard offering, at £27.50 pp, includes classics like thinly sliced meats, tripe, frog legs, a seafood selection brought in from nearby Billingsgate Market and an array of vegetables, noodles and bean curd products. The premium offering is £35 pp, which includes additional items like crispy fried pork, hand-pulled noodles, beef tongue and various types of pig offal, which can be separately ordered at £5 a serving.

Hot pot settings.

Here, the soups are fragrant without being overpowering and ingredients are fresh and plentiful. A highlight is the fish slices, which are silky from its cornstarch dredge and coated in spicy, numbing beef fat like a luxury version of Sichuan boiled fish. The crispy pork is also particularly well prepared, where the pork remains moist while crispy with a thin batter dusted with chilli, cumin and sesame.

Besides hotpot, Mailinda has a menu of northeastern dishes, while my favourite way to end a hotpot dinner is with a bowl of glutinous rice balls in rice wine. This is a mild, sweet, egg drop soup scattered with fermented rice and chewy rice balls, which soothes the palate after the shock of spices.

It doesn't have a website but reservations can be made via phone (020 7987 0277) or WeChat. Siqi Chong

62 Mellish St, E14 8NS

