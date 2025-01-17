Hello and welcome back to Vittles Restaurants. Six of One is a column dedicated to London restaurant recommendations. In each issue, six writers will share a restaurant, bakery, cafe or takeaway spot that they believe deserves to be better known. You can find the full Six of One back catalogue here. Today’s Six of One recommendations are all from deep South London, from Ciaran Thapar, Jonathan Nunn, Shekha Vyas, George Wales, Hark1karan and Andrew Corbin.

1. Malabaarii, Broadway Market Tooting

Mini sadhya.

“If in doubt, go to Tooting.”

I have followed this aphorism ever since I moved out of my family home and into south London a decade ago. Growing up in the Heathrow suburbs, I took my dad’s cooking and the short drive to Hounslow or Southall for granted. Now, if I’m craving the comfort of having South Asian food prepared for me, I hop on a bike and hit Tooting Broadway, usually without an end goal in mind. I walk around and see what calls to me.

A few weeks ago I dipped my head through the slotted, translucent plastic curtain of Broadway Market and navigated around its horseshoe. A tiny unit called Malabaarii, which I'd not seen before, caught my eye. Reggae played loud from the speakers of the Caribbean restaurant next door, soundtracking this melting pot. There were only ten seats, all of them in the corridor looking at the solo chef perched in the kitchen through a window. The menu was bright, colourful and confidently concise. As I often do, I debated internally whether I wanted rice or bread, ultimately landing on the former via the ‘mini sadhya’ – a platter for one, served on a banana leaf. I ordered the seafood option: a mix of vegetables (cabbage, carrot, green beans, potato, achar) with a crisply fried slice of king fish, battered king prawns and squid. Within minutes, I’d chased it all with a chai: my belly was full, my mind at ease.

Flaky parotta with lamb, chicken, daal and sambar.

The next time I brought my dad. We got the deal for two: £35 all in for homemade lemon ice teas, a choice of starter to share (chicken or cauliflower fry), the mini sadhya plus two flaky parotta served with small tasting bowls of lamb, chicken, daal and sambar. The chef grinned and nodded his head at us through the window as we thanked the waiter. In an SW17 sea of much-loved Tamil, Punjabi and Peshawari institutions, discovering such strong Malayali representation felt like uncovering treasure.

If in doubt, go to Tooting. Ciaran Thapar

Unit 74, Broadway Market, 29 Tooting High St, SW17 0RJ

