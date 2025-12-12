Over the course of this week, we’ve published four instalments of the Vittles 99, Jonathan Nunn’s pick of the best restaurants in London. Numbers 99–76 was published on Monday, with 75–41 announced on Tuesday, 40–11 on Wednesday and 10–2 yesterday. Today, we reveal the No. 1. The list has taken in 25 of the 33 boroughs (plus one restaurant not located in a London borough at all), 6 Zones, 20 Michelin stars, 3 sandwich shops, and everything in between. We hope you’ve enjoyed it.

For all those waiting for a full list with links and addresses, we will be publishing it on our website later today. But that can wait, here’s number one: