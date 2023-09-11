Good morning and welcome to Vittles!

The biweekly British vs American food debate, by Niloufar Haidari

Like clockwork

Three things are certain in life: death, taxes, and an American logging on to Twitter once every two weeks to lose their mind about someone in another country eating something that is slightly different to what people eat in America. If that food is British, what happens next is now online canon: Americans will laugh and gloat about their supposedly superior food; a bunch of British people will escalate with jokes about having healthcare and not having school shootings; the Americans will retaliate by posting a creature with fucked-up teeth. The whole thing is incredibly tedious, makes everyone involved look foolish, and always leaves me wondering why no one ever brings up the culinary hate crime that is meatloaf.

The problem is that Americans, for the most part, are a uniquely insular, incurious people, with the British taking second place. Perhaps when you create much of the world’s mainstream culture and entertainment – not to mention foreign policy – you begin to believe that your experience is the barometer by which every other experience should be measured. It’s a mentality that causes Americans to go to ‘Europe’ and give Italian trattorias bad Google reviews because they didn’t have chicken alfredo, and because a single portion wasn’t large enough to feed a family of four.

Beans, an innocuous food, seem to be particularly triggering for them, for reasons I have not yet figured out. ‘They really eat beans for breakfast’, an American will comment on yet another photo of beans on toast. It never seems to cross their minds that not only are beans eaten for breakfast across the world – from gallo pinto (rice and beans served with egg) in Costa Rica to fūl, a traditional Egyptian breakfast stew made from fava beans – but that they also often eat beans for breakfast, though they tend to be refried or black beans rather than baked ones.