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Helena
5h

Delicious writing - paints such a vivid portrait of a fascinating character I previously didn’t know much about. Really animates the concept of influence, one I didn’t think I was interested in this day and age where it’s so cheapened by overuse. Thanks for making me change my mind today and for the educational journey through decades of culinary evolution across borders. Our palates are all the better for Mr Poon’s influence 😋

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