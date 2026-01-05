Vittles

Vittles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Donald's avatar
John Donald
2d

A “Beano” is an old slang term for a feast - or a treat - as in “let’s go out for a jolly good beano!” so the comic was called “the Beano” implying “a feast of a read” -

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nazish's avatar
Nazish
2d

I loved this light-hearted (and well-written) read about the mystery of the Beano chains in Kent! I’ve never heard of them, never been (but suspect after this some of us might search them out when we’re in the area), but am of the Beano era and this felt like a step back into my childhood, now captured in cheap and cheerful meals in a series of restaurants warmingly connected by family, community and immigrants settling down to build a life. Great read.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vittles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture