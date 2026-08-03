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Vittles

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Tom Zahir's avatar
Tom Zahir
7h

What an incredible bit of writing! Loved and hung on every word.

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MRAC's avatar
MRAC
7h

No mention of the Iron Lady herself’s contribution to the British ice cream industry as a food chemist? LBC listeners about to picket Vittles

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