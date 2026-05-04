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Melek Erdal's avatar
Melek Erdal
2h

Love this essay so much. Just brilliant. Reminds me of writing about the history of the Turkish Kurdish immigrants of the 80s in warehouses of north London. This essay and beautifully researched archive is an antidote to as Chris puts it ‘contemporary London poverty and alienation’

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Jenny Greenhalgh's avatar
Jenny Greenhalgh
3h

Am I right in thinking The Bonnington cafe in Vauxhall, which is still open, now legal and owned by the co-op community, was a squat kitchen? I thought I might see if mentioned here. I cook there once a week

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