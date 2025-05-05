Vittles

Ruth Watson
1d

A really interesting analysis with which I mostly agree. Sourcing restaurant-style Ingredients, rather than method, presents the most obvious dichotomy. Where does the home cook find quantities of fresh langoustines or even proper spinach?

But, as a restaurateur, I was dismayed to read that old trope about staff being paid poorly while owners accrue vast wealth. It is simply untrue. Even in the countryside, a middle-ranking person can earn £50k-plus while, after five years of trading, April was the first month we took anything — a princely £3k.

Liam Collens
17h

Not all restaurant cookbooks are the same nor are they intended for the same purpose. Many of the fine dining persuasion are coffee table stacks intended for the restaurant’s (or more likely, the chef’s) ardent fans.

Ownership is a matter of pride for the purchaser and their publication is a status symbol of achievement for the subject. (Cynically, it’s not bad PR). For example, Noma, Centrale and Gordon Ramsay’s totemic sleeved cookbook for this eponymous London three star.

Realistically, owners do not cook the food. Instead they gain a printed insight like pulling back the veil to glimpse behind the scenes.

Then there are the everyday restaurant cookbooks which are more accessible and I’d argue those are more influential on the culture of cooking and the public at large—Ottolenghi and The Silver Palate makes that point.

