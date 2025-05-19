Vittles

Vittles

User's avatar
The Cultural Ministress's avatar
The Cultural Ministress
9h

Maryam, this was such a pleasure to read. Voice notes are such a connection to family, place, and being present and I love the focus on recipes passing through in this form.

DS's avatar
DS
14h

Interesting article, I'm looking forward to trying Maryam's book and her blog (which seems like an important intermediate format between an informal voice note and a glossy recipe book). I'm also a big fan of the blog Fatima Cooks.

2 more comments...

