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yue wen's avatar
yue wen
6h

<3 bittersweet but lovely and real interviews, cant wait to try these places this summer!

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H R's avatar
H R
3h

Blood libel biscuits give me indigestion.

Israel, and the world, offered peace five times, but such is the generational victim narrative and antisemitic nature of Palestinians that they reject peace at every turn.

October 7th was the snapshot of a people who have actually sworn fidelity to genocide.

Eternal bitterness is their legacy.

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