Vittles

Vittles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katie's avatar
Katie
4h

It sounds like Adriann should double his rates during Pride Month!

Reply
Share
Alex Tenison's avatar
Alex Tenison
5h

Reminds me of Jenny Lau’s wonderful article and all the ‘Tang Jackets’ being hawked all over Instagram by every brand and their lazy creative director™️. I wonder who amongst us is yet to feel their identity commodified, and if we aren’t, do we even have any worth to western capitalism anymore?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vittles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture