Discussion about this post

Jakernory
12h

This all reminds me of Baudrillard, talking about the difference between Simulation and Representation.

AI slop does not attempt to represent the food you will receive. It is a pure Simulation. It’s verisimilitude is irrelevant. Much like the AI Minecraft McFlurry - the fact that the ice cream bears no relation to the picture is almost the point - we are meant to care about the concepts and the conflation of them. But only at a surface level. The picture is to the McFlurry what the McFlurry is to “real” food.

I read and share this seasonal article about Baudrillard and Pumpkin Spice annually as we plough through the information crisis that is the enshittoscene

http://www.critical-theory.com/understanding-jean-baudrillard-with-pumpkin-spice-lattes/

It’s relevant here.

Harry Gilonis
11h

I think you missed a trick by not including the cinematic debut of the real next step in AI food, the ‘man-made chickens’ in David Lynch’s 1977 film “Eraserhead”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JamnCWXNsPs

