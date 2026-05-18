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Jo Henderson's avatar
Jo Henderson
19h

I'm a massive, unashamed foodie who uses a microwave. I can fully relate to the tinge of shame. My latest strategy is just to shout 'Tim Spector says they're fine!'. Anyway, my combi-oven-microwave blew up last week and now I'm having to work out the best alternative. Apparently air fryers are packed with forever chemicals.... 🙄

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15h

the part about the group chat silence at the end is so telling. debunking rarely actually lands because the fear was never really about the microwave. it was about something that feels much harder to name.

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