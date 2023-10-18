Eat, play, protest: A life with prawns
An essay and recipe for Bittersweet prawns. Words by Rajkamal M, and photographs by Niranjana R and Palanikumar M. Translated from Tamil by Niranjana R.
Good morning and welcome to Cooking From Life: a Vittles mini-season on cooking and eating at home everyday.
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