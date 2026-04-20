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vitória croda's avatar
vitória croda
16h

And this is why independent media needs to exist. Where else would I read this? Great writing!

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
12h

Giving a further read, this return to 'high- chair' dining rituals is about as attractive as men that want to be put in nappies and bottle or breast fed .. ugh

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