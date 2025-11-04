Food and Palestine
A collection of food writing in the wake of the Gaza genocide published in Vittles and elsewhere
Stone and Seed
Mira Mattar on starvation as a tool of genocide in Gaza
Starving Palestine
Israeli colonialism and the struggle for food sovereignty in Masafer Yatta, by Manal Shqair
When Food Doesn’t Taste Like Home
How occupation and war have severed the people of Gaza from their culinary history, by Doha Kahlout (translated by Katharine Halls).
Read a version of this essay in Arabic here.
Sowing Solidarity: How Lebanon’s Wineries Remain Rooted
Farrah Berrou writes about the delicate balance between loss and hope in southern Lebanon’s wine country.
Writing in Other Publications
The full Vittles masthead can be found here.