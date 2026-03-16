Vittles

Vittles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
drew's avatar
drew
4h

Brilliant. Inspirational. Very much needed. Congratulations

Reply
Share
Pete's avatar
Pete
2h

Excellent article by Stella Swain. There is much practical information available regarding the LSA but this is the first article I have read about it that seriously considers the social and political motives involved. I believe the main reason that the Thatcher government closed it down was due to the fact that it was seen by the Tories as a socialist experiment and ran completely against their mantra of profit at any social cost, which, of course, still prevails today and is at the root cause of most of the current problems facing our country.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Vittles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture