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Mel Shakespeare's avatar
Mel Shakespeare
5h

While it was lovely to read this article about the food waste journey in my home borough of Lewisham, I was sad to see organisations such as Oddbox mentioned, and not some of the fantastic food aid organisations operating here. We have the Felix depot in Deptford that distributes food destined for landfill to all the organisations that do fantastic work feeding those who are hungry, or unable to access cooking facilities or unable to feed themselves due to disability or mental health issues. I realise the article is about domestic food waste, but there are many ways in which food is being saved before being wasted via distribution to social supermarkets, food banks, as well as community meals, where the power of a shared meal nourishes soul and body.

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Anamika's avatar
Anamika
3h

Beginning of a beautifully written story about an orange but left an overwhelming sense of duty of awareness of throwing away the surplus of food we waste

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